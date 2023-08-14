Nestle recalls some Toll House cookie dough for potentially containing wood chips

Nestlé USA is recalling some of its Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough due to the potential presence of wood fragments.

The recall includes two batches of the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" Bar, according to Nestlé's notice.

The affected batches were produced on April 24 and April 25 and were distributed to retailers nationwide. The company didn't specify which retailers were impacted.

TRADER JOE’S RECALLS FALAFEL, BROCCOLI CHEDDAR SOUP FOR POSSIBLE ROCKS, INSECTS

Nestlé said that there haven't been any illnesses or injuries reported from the recalled products.

However, it issued the recall out of an abundance of caution given that "a small number of consumers" contacted them about the issue, according to the recall.

The company noted that no other product was affected, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in "break and bake" bars, rolls, tubs or edible cookie dough.

TRADER JOE'S COOKIES MAY CONTAIN ROCKS, COMPANY SAYS IN NEW RECALL

People who have purchased batches 311457531K and 311557534K "should not prepare or consume the product," the company said. Instead, they should return the product to the retailer for a replacement or refund.

The company said it's "confident that this is an isolated issue" and that it has already taken steps to address it.

"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully," Nestlé said. "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers."