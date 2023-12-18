Nearly 400K without power across Northeast after storms sweep through region

Nearly 400,000 businesses and homes across the Northeast lost power by Monday morning after the region was walloped with a mix of heavy rain and strong winds.

Massachusetts had the most outages with more than 121,100 customers in the dark as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Monday, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US. Over 101,800 customers were without power in Maine, and 82,000 were powerless in Connecticut. Around 47,000 customers in both New York and New Jersey had no power.

EAST COAST STORM SLAMS NORTHEAST WITH FLOODING RAIN, HIGH WINDS AS POWER OUTAGES SKYROCKET

About 16,600 customers were out of power in Virginia as of 10:30 a.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.US.

In preparation for the storm, Con Edison, the utility company responsible for providing energy to 10 million people in New York City and Westchester County, said on X that it secured "extra crews" to help with restoration efforts.

Dominion Energy, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, also reported that its crews were ready for the storm.

Both companies warned residents to report any outages.

CHARLESTON SEES RECORD RAIN AS FLASH FLOODING WREAKS HAVOC ON THE SOUTH CAROLINA COAST

Police in Wellesley, Massachusetts, also warned on X that the storm knocked down trees and wires "all over town."

Similarly, NYC Emergency Management also told residents that there had been 94 reports of downed trees citywide.

"Crews are responding but please use public transportation if you must travel," NYC Emergency Management said on X.

With the excessive rain over the weekend, the National Weather Service (NWS) was forced to issue flash flood warnings across several areas throughout New York, Connecticut, Virginia, Maryland, Maine, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The NWS office in Mount Holly, New Jersey, posted Monday morning that flooding is already ongoing "in several areas" and that 2 to 5 inches of rain have been reported so far.

Officials predicted that the "heavy rain will taper off after sunrise Monday" but that "roads will still be wet, making travel difficult."

In Virginia, the NWS office predicted that it's still seeing "lingering flooding impact" and that light rain will "continue near the coast this morning before drying out by this afternoon."

In Maine, the "threat for minor to moderate flooding is increasing" in certain areas.