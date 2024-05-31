National Donut Day 2024: Here's where to save some 'dough' on donuts

Friday, June 7, 2024, is National Donut Day, a celebration of one of America's favorite pastries.

Here's how donut shops around the country are observing the occasion — and where to score a free (or discounted) treat or two.

These promotions may not be offered at all locations, so check individual shops for details.

Dunkin' will be offering a free classic donut with any beverage purchase on Friday, according to a news release published on its website.

Additionally, the chain will be dropping a new line of "donut-inspired merch" on its website and will be releasing a new video featuring singer Jelly Roll, it said.

"National Donut Day is a special day for us because it’s all about celebrating that love and obsession," Beth Turenne, Dunkin's vice president of category management, said in the release.

"Plus, we get to share that joy by giving away millions of free donuts," she added.

Pennsylvania-based chain Duck Donuts will be giving away free cinnamon sugar donuts on Friday, its website said.

This is only available in-store, and no purchase is necessary.

Krispy Kreme is giving away one free donut per customer on Friday, in-store only, according to a post on its Instagram page.

No purchase is necessary, but specialty and limited-time donuts are not included in the offer.

Houston, Texas-based chain Shipley Do-Nuts is giving away a "free signature glazed do-nut" with any purchase on Friday, the chain said in a press release.

This can be done both in-person at Shipley's locations or by using the code DONUTDAY24 with an online order, it said.

Voodoo Doughnuts will be selling its Pink Raised Glazed Dozens for $10, the company said on its Instagram page.

A dozen donut at Voodoo Doughnuts normally retail for $22.50, according to its website.

Participating Tim Hortons locations will be offering its Tims Rewards members a free donut on Friday.

The Canadian-based chain also announced that it will be giving away "four custom pairs of Tim Hortons and Adidas Samba OG shoes" that are inspired by the chain's donuts.

More than just a chance to score free (or cheaper) doughnuts, National Donut Day has a storied history dating back to World War I.

"National Donut Day has been celebrated for 85 years thanks to the country’s largest nongovernmental social service provider," the Salvation Army said in a 2023 press release, noting the day is observed each year on the first Friday in June.

The release continued, "Some people may not know that when they’re eating a donut on the first Friday of June each year, it’s more than simply a food holiday : It’s a recognition of selfless volunteers who serve people in need."

Those volunteers, known as "Donut Lassies," were young women who served thousands of donuts each day to American troops in World War I.

The donuts were "a taste of home" for the American soldiers on the battlefield, according to the Salvation Army, and provided a much-needed morale boost.