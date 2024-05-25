Expand / Collapse search
Burger King to release $5 value meal to compete with McDonald's

The meal will feature a sandwich, nuggets, fries, and a drink

Fast-food chain Burger King will be debuting a new value meal ahead of schedule as competitor chains launch meal deals of their own. 

"We are bringing back our $5 ‘Your Way Meal’ as agreed upon with our franchisees back in April," a spokesperson for Burger King said on Thursday, May 23.

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News. 

NEARLY 80% OF AMERICANS NOW CONSIDER FAST FOOD A ‘LUXURY’ DUE TO HIGH PRICES

The meal will consist of a choice of three sandwiches along with chicken nuggets, french fries, and a drink, said Burger King.

It is unknown when this promotion will begin, but it is expected to remain on the menu for several months. 

A Burger King restaurant

Burger King announced a new $5 "Your Way Meal," which features three sandwich options along with nuggets, fries, and a drink.  (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Presently, Burger King is promoting a $6 "Birthday Meal," featuring a Whopper Jr., small fries, small drink, and a slice of "birthday pie" in celebration of its 70th anniversary. 

The announcement of a new meal deal comes as rival fast food chain McDonald's prepares for a limited-time offering of its own $5 meal deal.

HOW IT STARTED... HOW IT'S GOING: FAST-FOOD PRICES SOAR UNDER BIDEN

The McDonald's $5 meal will consist of either a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, a four-piece McNugget, medium fries, and a drink, Fox Business previously reported. 

The McDonald's promotion will last for four weeks at participating restaurants, beginning in late June. 

New York Burger King

The new "Your Way Meal" will be on the Burger King menu for months, said the company, a contrast to McDonald's four-week $5 offering.  (Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Burger King's "Your Way Meal" was reportedly announced ahead of schedule to better compete with McDonald's new offering, multiple outlets reported. 

Wendy's, another fast food chain, is also offering a limited-time combo meal, albeit only during breakfast hours. Wendy's previously offered a "Four for $4" meal that was similar to McDonald's and Burger King's upcoming $5 meals. 

MEMORIAL DAY COOKOUTS COST MORE THIS YEAR AS PRICE OF ONE BBQ STAPLE JUMPS A STAGGERING 50 PERCENT IN ONE YEAR

Early in the year, Wendy's said it was considering "surge pricing" its menu items – charging more during busier periods. This proved to be wildly unpopular on social media, and the chain quickly backtracked, saying that there were no plans to implement these changes.

burger king logo

Burger King is set to debut the new $5 meal in June, said multiple outlets.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Since 2019, fast food prices have increased dramatically, Fox Business previously reported. Restaurant prices as a whole have risen 22% since that time. 

This is due to a combination of factors, including increased wages and the rising cost of ingredients.

"Across almost all major markets, industry traffic is slowing," McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski told analysts in April. "We know our customers are looking for reliable everyday value now more than ever."

