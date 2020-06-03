National Clean Beauty Day: How much has the clean beauty market grown?

The multibillion-dollar beauty industry has increasingly expanded the availability of clean cosmetics and personal care products in recent years.

Continue Reading Below

And the clean beauty market, which is marked annually on June 4, is going to continue to grow, according to Tom Shipley, the CEO of Atlantic Coast Brands, a marketing and product development company.

'MAKEUP NO MAKEUP' SHIFTING COSMETICS INDUSTRY TO SKINCARE FOCUS

What is clean beauty?

“Clean beauty is defined by a non-toxic products that are free from additives that may be harmful to your body and the environment,” Shipley told FOX Business.

The term “clean” in cosmetics goes as far back as 1969 with Cover Girl’s Clean Make-up ad, which can be viewed on the Smithsonian’s Online Virtual Archives. The ad’s content echoes the clean beauty industry’s goal of wanting to be as close to natural as possible.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LVMUY LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 89.1 +2.71 +3.14%

KYLIE JENNER: THE TOP 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE BILLIONAIRE BEAUTY MOGUL

At multinational beauty chain Sephora, clean beauty products are defined as “formulated without parabens, sulfates, sodium lauryl sulfates, sodium laureth sulfates, phthalates, mineral oils, formaldehyde, and more.”

Why is the clean beauty market growing?

The clean beauty market is being driven by health-conscious consumers, according to Shipley.

“The criteria for clean beauty is not as stringent as ‘organic,’ ‘natural’ and ‘green’ but meets the consumer demand,” he explained. “The advantage to clean cosmetics and skincare brands is that they can deliver highly efficacious formulas while catering to customers looking for safe alternatives.”

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The industry’s natural and green counterparts“have seen explosive growth over the past decade” and have made tens of billions of dollars.

How big is the clean beauty market?

“Since organic, natural, and green beauty brands are included in the clean beauty market, taking a more inclusive definition will support the rapid growth of this $50 billion-plus market place, Shipley said. “As consumer awareness and demand for clean beauty leads to greater supply.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS