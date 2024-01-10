NASCAR-inspired Costco with one-of-a-kind design to open across Daytona International Speedway

A new Costco store will soon open in Daytona Beach, Florida — and it won't have the typical Costco look.

The wholesale retailer is joining One Daytona — a retail, hotel and event complex located across from car racing's iconic Daytona International Speedway — and its newest store will pay homage to NASCAR with a checkered flag patterned storefront.

The location will be the only Costco in the world to have such a design. One Daytona told FOX 35 Orlando that the warehouse is expected to open next month around the time of NASCAR's Daytona 500.

"We are excited to announce that Costco is joining us as the newest tenant at One Daytona," One Daytona President Roxanne Ribakoff said in a release. "Costco is a top international retailer that will significantly round out the retail mix, and because we currently do not have a concept like this on site."

"It will greatly enhance the everyday experience for those who live, visit and play at One Daytona," she added.

NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa France Kennedy previously said that she was "thrilled" to welcome Costco to One Daytona.

"We are proud to be a part of the positive cultural and economic development for the Daytona Beach community," Kennedy said.

According to Costco's website, the wholesale retailer has 871 warehouses worldwide. 600 of its locations are in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The company, which was founded in 1983, boasts 129.5 million cardholders. Costco made $237.7 billion in revenue in the 2023 fiscal year.

One Daytona did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.