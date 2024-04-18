Movie star look-alike leads to a $500,000 lottery prize for Michigan man

It's a story that seems ripped from a movie – literally.

A 26-year-old man from Michigan was watching a movie featuring a character who won a lottery prize. The man thought the character looked like him — so he took it as a sign that he should try his luck with the lottery as well, said the Michigan Lottery in an April 17 posting on its website.

And just as in the movie, the man, who chose to remain anonymous, won a huge prize.

MICHIGAN WOMAN WINS OVER $900,000 IN LOTTERY: 'I THOUGHT SOMETHING WAS WRONG'

"I was watching a movie and the main character won big on a lottery ticket. The main character was my look-alike, so I took it as a sign to go buy a ticket," the man told the Michigan Lottery website.

He went out to the E-Z Stop Food Mart in Flint and purchased a Lucky No. 13 scratch-off ticket, which he did not immediately scratch off.

Later that day, he scratched the ticket – and was shocked to see what happened.

MICHIGAN MAN STOPS FOR BURGER, WINS $200,000 LOTTERY PRIZE

"When I saw I’d won $500,000, I couldn’t believe my eyes! I wanted to make sure what I was seeing was real before sharing the news with my friends, so I went into the bathroom to look the ticket over again," he told the Michigan Lottery website.

After he was assured his eyes were not tricking him, he called his girlfriend to let her know about his big win.

"I feel so blessed to win this amount of money," he told the Michigan Lottery.

MICHIGAN MAN WINS $110,000 JACKPOT TWICE IN 6 MONTHS: 'WINNING IS SUCH A BLESSING'

While claiming his massive prize, the man told the Michigan Lottery that he will be using the money to take care of his children and go on vacation.

The Lucky No. 13 scratch-off game was launched in April 2023, said the Michigan Lottery website.

There is one top $500,000 prize that has yet to be claimed, as well as more than $7 million in other prizes from the game.

Michiganders won more than $1.7 billion from instant win games in 2023, said the Michigan Lottery's website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Michigan Lottery was founded in 1972.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Michigan School Aid Fund , said the Michigan Lottery website.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

In the 2023 fiscal year, the Michigan Lottery contributed more than $1.3 billion to the Michigan School Aid Fund, it said.