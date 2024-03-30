Michigan man stops for burger, wins $200,000 lottery prize

A Michigan man stopped for his weekly burger night – and won big.

The 57-year-old man from Berrien County, Michigan, wished to remain anonymous, but told the Michigan Lottery that getting a burger and buying lottery tickets was a weekly tradition.

"I go to Chatterbox every week for burger night and always buy a few Club Keno tickets while I’m there," he told the Michigan Lottery website.

Chatterbox Bar & Grill is located in the city of Benton Harbor, Michigan, which is southwest of Kalamazoo.

On February 28, the man thought his weekly tradition had ended in a bust.

"It was nearing the end of my draws and I’d only won $4, so I thought that was all I was going to win," he said.

As it turned out, he would walk away with much more than $4.

Club Keno drawings are held every three and a half minutes, said the Michigan Lottery's website, and a player's prize depends on how much they wager.

"On the third to last draw, I matched four numbers, then 5, and so on, and I thought to myself: ‘I might win big here!’ When my tenth number was drawn, I couldn’t believe it. Winning still hasn’t sunk in," he said.

The man matched 10 of the 20 Club Keno numbers, automatically winning a prize of $100,000, said the Michigan Lottery.

But, as the man had paid for a "Kicker" bonus, his prize doubled to $200,000.

With his sudden windfall, the man told the Michigan Lottery that he plans on paying bills, buying a house, and saving for retirement.

And with $200,000, it is safe to say he will be set for quite a few more burger nights.

The Michigan Lottery was founded in 1972. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Michigan School Aid Fund , said the Michigan Lottery website.

In the 2023 fiscal year, the Michigan Lottery contributed more than $1.3 billion to the Michigan School Aid Fund, they said.