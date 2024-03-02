Michigan man wins $110,000 jackpot twice in 6 months: 'winning is such a blessing'

A Michigan man has had quite a lucky streak at playing the lottery: he won the Fantasy Five Double Play's top prize of $110,000 – twice. In six months.

The man, a 59-year-old from Wayne County, opted to remain anonymous, said the Michigan Lottery's website in a February 29 release.

He won his first jackpot in August, and his second on February 11.

While the lottery is a game of chance with no real strategy, the Michigan man told the state lottery that he changed up his regular numbers after his first win.

"After winning $110,000 back in August, I switched up my Fantasy 5 numbers," he said.

Winning his second jackpot was a shock, he said.

"I took my tickets to the store to check and replay them," he told the Michigan Lottery. "The clerk scanned the tickets and handed me one back and said: ‘I think you won big!’"

He continued, "I thought: ‘There is no way, I can’t be that lucky.’ I looked up the winning numbers, and sure enough, I had won again! I couldn’t believe it. Winning is such a blessing!"

With his first big win, the Michigan man said he paid off debts.

Now that those are settled, he "get(s) to have some fun" with this new windfall.

"I don’t have any special plans for the money yet, I plan to sit back and just look at it in my bank account for a while," he said.

The Fantasy 5 costs one dollar per play, said the Michigan Lottery's website. Each player picks five numbers from one to 39.

For an additional dollar, players can enter a "double play" drawing for a second chance to win.

Matching all Fantasy 5 numbers nets a jackpot of at least $100,000, they said.

The Michigan Lottery was founded in 1972. Proceeds from ticket sales go to the Michigan School Aid Fund, said the Michigan Lottery website.

In the 2023 fiscal year, the Michigan Lottery contributed more than $1.3 billion to the Michigan School Aid Fund, they said.