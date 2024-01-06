Michigan woman wins over $900,000 in lottery: 'I thought something was wrong'

A 39-year-old woman from Macomb County, Michigan, has won nearly a million dollars after she thought her lottery app was broken.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, won $925,434 from a Super Lucky 7s Fast Cash ticket, according to the Michigan Lottery in a Jan. 5 press release.

She bought the ticket on Nov. 16 at a liquor store in Romeo, Michigan, about 40 miles north of Detroit.

The lottery winner said that every few weeks, she and her husband would "go to the store and buy a bunch of tickets and then come home and scratch them off."

She added, "While we were at the store, I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was getting close to $1 million, so I bought a few Fast Cash tickets."

When the lottery winner arrived home, she looked over her ticket and thought it was a "non-winner," she said.

"But I scanned it on the Michigan Lottery app to be sure," she also said.

"I thought something was wrong with the scanner."

As it turns out, that was a good call.

The app told her that she had won $925,434.

"I thought something was wrong with the scanner," she said. "I looked the ticket over again and when I saw I really did win, I was mind-blown!"

The woman has claimed her winnings and now plans on paying off her car and putting the rest into her retirement, said the Michigan Lottery.

"Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play," said the Michigan Lottery.

The games "offer a progressive jackpot" and "every Fast Cash ticket gives players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot."

With the jackpot now won, it has since reset.

Proceeds from the Michigan Lottery go to support the state's schools, said the lottery website.

"Since its inception in 1972, the Michigan Lottery has contributed all agency profits to the State of Michigan School Aid Fund," said the site.

"When you play, students win."

FOX Business reached out to the Michigan Lottery for additional comment.

