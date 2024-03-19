Movie prop car used by Steve McQueen is up for sale in Arizona, untouched for over 40 years

A classic car used in actor Steve McQueen’s final film is up for grabs after sitting in a barn for nearly 40 years.

The 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am vehicle was used as a stunt car in the 1980’s film "The Hunter," as Bring A Trailer reported.

It was one of two vehicles used on set for an explosion scene — and this one was gifted to a farmer in Illinois after the fact.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S RANGE ROVER HITS THE AUCTION MARKET AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS AND OVER 100,000 MILES

The farmer, who had reportedly helped the production crew during the film, kept the vehicle in his barn for almost 40 years.

The current car owner decided to showcase the vehicle in 2018.

The vehicle, which is being auctioned by Bring A Trailor, has had multiple owners since its original gifting.

Now, the vehicle will be auctioned off again on Wednesday, March 20, in Scottsdale, Arizona — where the current bid is $6,579, according to Bring A Trailer.

JOHNNY CARSON'S ‘81 DELOREAN DMC-12 IS UP FOR AUCTION: ’A CULT CLASSIC'

Since the vehicle was used in an explosion scene of the film, it needs some love and care to make it derivable again.

For filming of "The Hunter," the vehicle was painted black and stripped of multiple parts such as the side mirrors, wheel caps and more, Bring A Trailer reported.

With 1,300 miles shown, the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am has a non-running V8 engine as well.

MONTEREY CAR WEEK AUCTIONS SET RECORD WITH $469 MILLION IN SALES

The car is also notably missing multiple body panels and has a worn steering wheel that will need to be tended to by whoever winds up with the car.

The car's listing also noted that the backseat has "rodent damage" and has obtained rust over the years.

One lucky bidder will not only receive the car, but also two cardboard cut-outs of McQueen, a window sticker copy, a build sheet, a trailer title and more, according to Bring A Trailer.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

McQueen died in 1980 at the age of 50.

He was best known for his work in such Hollywood films as "The Magnificent Seven," "The Great Escape" and "The Sand Pebbles" — for which he received an Academy Award nomination, per Britannica.

"The Hunter" was his final film in which he played a bounty hunter, according to the same source.

At the time of this report, over 8,000 people viewed the car’s online listing.

For more information about the auction item, visit Bringatrailer.com.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Fox News Digital reached out to Bring A Trailer for more information.