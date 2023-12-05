Johnny Carson's '81 DeLorean DMC-12 is up for auction: 'A cult classic'

Fans of the iconic late-night host Johnny Carson have an opportunity to own a piece of his legacy, as an ‘81 DeLorean DMC-12 belonging to the beloved late comedian and "Tonight Show" host is up for auction via Hagerty Marketplace.

Carson was a significant investor in the DeLorean Motor Company, according to a media statement — and was gifted the car due to this connection. He was the original owner.

The current bidding on the car as of late last evening was over $50,000.

Kevin Kovac, a car specialist with Hagerty Marketplace in Chicago, told FOX Business in an interview that the auction began on Nov. 22, 2023. It will continue until Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at 3 p.m. EST.

Several factors make this an interesting car, according to Kovac.

"First, the intrinsic value of the DeLorean DMC-12 itself as a cult classic from the 1980s cannot be understated," he said.

"Its stainless steel body, distinctive gull-wing doors and association with the iconic ‘Back to the Future’ film franchise make it a highly coveted collector's item," added Kovac.

Johnny Carson's ownership of the vehicle introduces a layer of celebrity provenance, he also said.

"Owning a car once driven by such an influential personality adds a touch of glamour and historical significance, enhancing its appeal to collectors and enthusiasts alike," Kovac told FOX Business.

How did Hagerty Marketplace come to represent the car?

Professional connections brought him together with the car, said Kovac.

"I went to visit a friend who is a technician at DeLorean Motor Company Florida to talk to him about my new role with Hagerty, and he mentioned that he had Johnny Carson's first DeLorean on site," Kovac said.

"So, I asked if the owner would be interested in the idea of working with Hagerty to auction the car through one of our auction platforms — and of course they said yes," he added.

The car is the first of two company DMC-12s that John Z. DeLorean shipped to Carson in appreciation of his $500,000 investment in DeLorean’s automaking venture, noted Hagerty Marketplace.

This car — VIN SCEDT26T8BD002439, generally referred to as 2439 — is notable because Carson accidentally locked himself inside it shortly after it was delivered to his California home, the auction house indicates on its website.

What sort of collectors may be interested in the car?

Hagerty’s RADindex — an analysis of valuation history pertaining to 21 RAD-era vehicles that define the era — suggests there’s been a growing demand from enthusiasts of the 1980s and 1990s.

That's resulted in higher prices for certain vehicles of that era, said Kovac.

"The index has actually increased by 70% over the past five years, with the 1981 DeLorean DMC-12 increasing in value by 8% over the last 12 months alone," Kovac said.

"There’s a whole community of enthusiasts who love everything about the RADwood-era, 1980s and 1990s — movies, music, celebrities and cars, etc. They’re going to be especially interested in this type of vehicle."

Who has had this vehicle?

The car was completed at the DeLorean Motor Company’s Belfast, Ireland, plant in July 1981, Kovac noted, according to the VIN plate.

Internal DeLorean documentation indicates the car was first delivered to early DeLorean investor and comedian Johnny Carson, he also reported.

The car was later returned to DeLorean with the linked CARFAX Vehicle History Report beginning in 1992, with California ownership noted and 87,386 miles on the odometer.

In 2022, the car left California for Florida.

This DeLorean features a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, with the odometer currently displaying about 89,700 miles at the time of listing.

It shows no accidents or mileage discrepancies, he further chronicled.

Once the car was in Florida, DeLorean Motor Company Florida completed a six-month restoration of this vehicle in 2023, for a total cost of $50,198.01, according to Kovac.

Said Kovac, "With Hagerty's esteemed reputation, extensive outreach to its large customer base, and a world-class auction team representing some of the finest collections, it was the best option for the owner."

What are some other highlights of the car?

The car is equipped with a five-speed manual transmission, said Kovac.

It was engineered by Lotus and styled by Giorgetto Giugiaro.

Its power comes from a "PRV" 2.85-liter V6, rated at 130 horsepower and 153 lb-ft of torque.

The DeLorean features a clean CARFAX Vehicle History Report, with the odometer currently displaying approximately 89,700 miles at the time of listing, FOX Business is also told.

Anyone interested in participating in the auction for the car will need to first create an account on Hagerty Marketplace (hagerty.com). "Once you’ve done that, you’ll be able to comment and ask questions on listings," Kovac told FOX Business.

"You’ll also be able to add a credit card to your account so you’re ready to start bidding on your dream car," he said. "If you win, the Hagerty Marketplace team will work with you to coordinate payment."