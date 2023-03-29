Cold Stone Creamery location loses entire inventory of ice cream from fire sprinkler: 'Saddest day'

An ice cream shop owner’s worst nightmare appears to have come true at a Cold Stone Creamery location in the United States.

Two TikTok videos shared by an anonymous Cold Stone employee show a reported fire suppression sprinkler malfunction that resulted in a flood and a complete loss of inventory.

The videos were shared under a "Cold Stone Treats" account, which usually gives TikTok users a behind-the-scenes look at what it’s like to work at the ice cream chain.

Both videos were uploaded to TikTok on Monday, March 27.

"Saddest day at Cold Stone," an employee explained in Cold Stone Treats’ first post. "We always show you good, so it’s only fair that we show you what could go down."

The 27-second clip shows how the activated sprinklers in the Cold Stone kitchen led to tipped-over shelves, wet floors and many vats of melted ice cream.

Garbage cans were being filled with ice cream as workers moved to get rid of the wasted dairy product.

The anonymous employee noted that the incident happened late in the evening, and it was around 1:30 a.m. when she recorded the first video.

In the second video, the employee showed a fire suppression sprinkler inside the kitchen’s commercial freezer had gone off and was continuing to spray water by the time authorities arrived.

Firefighters and maintenance staff responded to the ice cream shop’s emergency, the follow-up clip shows.

"If this wasn’t enough, I fell and hurt my wrist," the employee behind Cold Stone Treats revealed in their second video. "I was making these videos and taking these pictures. I couldn’t believe [it] – I wanted somebody to come and pinch me because this was the worst nightmare. And this is where I fell and hurt myself."

FOX Business reached out to Cold Stone Treats and Kahala Brands, the parent company of Cold Stone Creamery, for comment.

Combined, both videos have been viewed more than 222,700 times.

TikTok users have expressed their sympathies in the social media app’s comment sections.

"That happened to me!! But the freezer broke and the ice cream was EVERYWHERE," one TikTok user wrote. "We had to trash all of the product."

"This has happened at my [Dairy Queen] so many times [and] the amount of stress [and] sadness [and] chaos makes it even worse," another TikTok user wrote. "Ice cream is so hard to clean up [especially] on the floor."

"I would’ve started hysterically, crying/laughing," another commenter admitted.

It appears to have been a tough month for Cold Stone Creamery employees throughout the country.

FOX Business previously reported that a 21-year-old woman from Oregon lost three fingers while cleaning an ice cream machine, and it led to a staff walkout at the location.

Kahala Brands is a quick-service restaurant franchisor that operates Cold Stone Creamery locations around the world.

The Arizona-based restaurant franchising company works alongside MTY Food Group, a Canadian restaurant franchisor and operator that has a portfolio of more than 70 restaurant chains, including dairy frozen treat brands Pinkberry, Sweet Frog, Tasti D-lite and Planet Smoothie.