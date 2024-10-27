Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Costco
Published

Costco issues recall notices for frozen waffles, freeze dried meat over listeria concerns

Krusteaz Belgian Waffles, Nutristore Freeze Dried Deluxe Meat Variety Cans recalled at Costco amid listeria concerns

close
Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on the listeria outbreak from deli meat and a new study linking COVID-19 to a higher risk of hearing loss. video

Dr. Marty Makary breaks down listeria contamination as US sees outbreak

Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor Dr. Marty Makary weighs in on the listeria outbreak from deli meat and a new study linking COVID-19 to a higher risk of hearing loss.

Frozen waffles and freeze-dried meat sold at Costco are under recall, making them the latest products in the spotlight for listeria concerns.

On Tuesday, TreeHouse Foods announced a voluntary recall expansion for "all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life." The recalled product, Krusteaz Belgian Waffles 24ct, was sold at Costco between Oct. 13, 2023 and Oct. 21, 2024.

That same day, the food supplier also cast a wider-net recall notice impacting products "sold through most retail stores," listing at least nine other retailers.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," a TreeHouse Foods statement reads. "Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

COSTCO RECALLS SEVERAL ITEMS AMID LISTERIA CONCERNS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. waffle recall

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. announced a massive frozen waffles and pancakes recall last week, impacting at least 10 retailers.  (TreeHouse Foods, Inc. / Fox News)

The recalled products "were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada and packed in various formats," TreeHouse Foods said, noting that consumers and retailers can identify the impacted products by the UPC on the back of the carton, the lot code and the best-by date. 

Consumers who find recalled products in their freezer should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for credit. At this time, TreeHouse Foods says "there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked the the recalled products."

COSTCO GOLD BARS SELLING OUT QUICKLY AS BULLION PRICES RISE: SURVEY

Outside a NJ Costco shoppers load their cars

A Costco store in Bayonne, New Jersey, US, on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.  (Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
COST COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP. 891.22 -2.20 -0.25%
THS TREEHOUSE FOODS INC. 37.37 -0.44 -1.16%

The second Costco-sold product announced as being under recall is Nutristore Freeze Dried Deluxe Meat Variety #10 Cans, 12 count "due to the potential of Listeria contamination in chicken provided by one of our suppliers," the company said in a notice.

Consumers with cans of chicken remaining are instructed not to eat them, but rather return them for full refunds. 

Self-checkout

Mature woman scanning groceries at self checkout line in Costco, Palm Beach, Florida.  (Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS 

Costco usually contacts customers who have purchased a recalled product, and the retailer also has a website dedicated to product recalls.  