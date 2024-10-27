Costco issues recall notices for frozen waffles, freeze dried meat over listeria concerns

Frozen waffles and freeze-dried meat sold at Costco are under recall, making them the latest products in the spotlight for listeria concerns.



On Tuesday, TreeHouse Foods announced a voluntary recall expansion for "all products manufactured at one facility and still within their shelf-life." The recalled product, Krusteaz Belgian Waffles 24ct, was sold at Costco between Oct. 13, 2023 and Oct. 21, 2024.

That same day, the food supplier also cast a wider-net recall notice impacting products "sold through most retail stores," listing at least nine other retailers.

"Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," a TreeHouse Foods statement reads. "Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women."

The recalled products "were distributed throughout all states and provinces within the United States and Canada and packed in various formats," TreeHouse Foods said, noting that consumers and retailers can identify the impacted products by the UPC on the back of the carton, the lot code and the best-by date.

Consumers who find recalled products in their freezer should dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase for credit. At this time, TreeHouse Foods says "there have been no confirmed reports of illness linked the the recalled products."

The second Costco-sold product announced as being under recall is Nutristore Freeze Dried Deluxe Meat Variety #10 Cans, 12 count "due to the potential of Listeria contamination in chicken provided by one of our suppliers," the company said in a notice.

Consumers with cans of chicken remaining are instructed not to eat them, but rather return them for full refunds.

