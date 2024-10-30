Baby powder recall expands over possible asbestos contamination

Dynarex Corporation has expanded the recall of baby powder "because they have the potential to be contaminated with asbestos," a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) states.

The Monday expansion of the Sept. 19 initial recall includes 373 additional cases of Dynarex Baby Powder 14 ounces, item number 4875, as well as 647 cases of Dynacare Baby Powder 4 ounces, item number 4874. The plastic bottles were in packs of either 24 or 48.

The initial recall included 62 cases of Dynacare Baby Powder, Batch Number B 051, item 4875. The FDA now says that the recalled products are from batches B 048–B 060.

Batch numbers are located on the bottom of bottles and each case.

COSTCO ISSUES RECALL NOTICES FOR FROZEN WAFFLES, FREEZE DRIED MEAT OVER LISTERIA CONCERNS

The products were sent to distributors on or after Jan. 18 in 35 states and sold online on Amazon.

Finished products containing asbestos were identified during a "routine sampling program by the FDA," causing the company to stop distribution of the product, launch an investigation into the cause of the contamination and initiate a recall.

COSTCO RECALLS SEVERAL ITEMS AMID LISTERIA CONCERNS

While no illnesses or adverse events have been reported to date, consumers who purchased the recalled Dynacare Baby Powder "should discontinue use and immediately return it for a full refund," the FDA said.

Full details, as well as what someone should do if they experience adverse events, can be found here.

"Asbestos is a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc, an ingredient in many cosmetic products," the FDA notice says. "Asbestos, however, is a known carcinogen and its health risks are well-documented. If talc mining sites are not carefully chosen or if proper steps are not taken to adequately purify the talc ore, it may contain asbestos."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Those exposed to asbestos fibers in the air could have an increased risk of developing lung disease, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency states. Exposure is also linked to lung cancer, mesothelioma and asbestosis.