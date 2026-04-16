More than 50,000 toys pulled from shelves over batteries that pose 'death' risk to children

More than 50,000 pet laser toys are being recalled across the U.S. after officials warned they pose a "serious risk of injury or death" to children.

The recall affects about 51,160 "Lil’ Buddies Pet Laser Toys" sold by Los Angeles-based JC Sales. The products fail to meet mandatory safety standards for items containing button cell and coin batteries, according to a Thursday notice from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The agency said the toys have a dangerously unsecured battery compartment, allowing small batteries to become easily accessible to children.

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"The recalled pet toys violate the mandatory standard for consumer products with button cell and coin batteries because the battery compartment is not secure, making the button cell batteries easily accessible to children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard," the notice states.

Officials also noted the products were not sold in child-resistant packaging and lack the required hazard warnings.

Button cell and coin batteries can be extremely dangerous if swallowed, potentially causing internal burns, serious injuries or death, according to the notice.

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The affected toys — which feature model number 24496 — are white with blue paw print designs and were sold with three button cell batteries included.

Manufactured in China, they were sold nationwide at retailers including VR Wholesale in Arizona and Viva Bargain in California, as well as online at jcsalesweb.com, from February 2023 through November 2025 for about $1.

No injuries have been reported to date.

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Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled products immediately and contact JC Sales for a full refund.

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The recall comes amid a string of recent consumer product safety alerts.

More than 5,000 Graco infant car seats sold at Target, Walmart and other major retailers are also being recalled nationwide after the company and federal regulators flagged a potential injury risk linked to the seat base.