350k supplements recalled for packaging flaw that poses ‘serious injury or death’ risk to children

More than 350,000 vitamins and supplements were recalled due to incorrect packaging, which federal regulators said poses a "risk of serious injury or death" to children.

New Jersey-based Vitaquest International initiated the voluntary recall of about 356,140 dietary supplements that contain iron due to the lack of child-resistant packaging required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"The dietary supplements contain iron, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act," the commission said in its announcement.

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"The packaging of the supplements is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," the alert added.

Vitaquest International said child-resistant packaging on these products is "intended to ensure that young children do not accidentally ingest an amount of the product that could cause iron poisoning."

The company also emphasized that the lack of child-resistant caps or storage pouches is the only concern and that there are no issues with the product formulation, ingredient quality or anything else.

"While the product formulation and iron content are safe when used as directed, we are conducting this recall to protect young children from the risk that they will get access to the products and ingest more than directed," the company said on its website.

The recall includes prenatal vitamins as well as supplements for bariatric surgery patients who have had sleeve or band procedures. It also covers the Zenbean Kids Café Instant Coffee + Nutrition Latte, a caffeine-free coffee alternative for children sold in Original, Caramel, Chocolate and Vanilla flavors.

Affected products were sold under the brands Arey, Bari Life, Bird&Be, Biote, Dr. Fuhrman, NuLife, HMR, Bariatric Pal, Noevir, Zenbean and Sakara.

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The products were sold at Credo Beauty, Erewhon, Healf, Nutrition World, The Vitamin Shoppe, Fullscript, Ulta Beauty, medical practitioners’ offices, brands’ websites and Amazon.com between April 2023 and February 2026 for between $13 and $130, depending on brand and size.

Consumers are urged to immediately store the supplements out of children's reach and to contact Vitaquest International for information on how to receive a free child-resistant replacement cap or storage pouch.

No injuries have been reported thus far in connection with the recalled packaging.