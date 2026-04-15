Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Product Recalls
Published | Updated

5,000 infant car seats sold at Target, Walmart recalled due to injury risk

Graco will 'provide a replacement product at no cost'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 15

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

More than 5,000 Graco infant car seats sold through Target, Walmart and other major retailers are being recalled in the United States after the company and federal regulators warned of an injury risk tied to the seat base.

The recall applies to Graco SnugRide Turn & Slide car seats sold in the United States from January 2026 through March 2026 at Amazon, Babylist, Target, Walmart and on Graco's website.

"At Graco, the safety of children and the trust of parents and caregivers are at the heart of everything we do," Graco said in a statement announcing the voluntary recall on Monday. 

"We know parents rely on Graco products every day, and we understand this may create frustration and disruption for families," the statement continued. "We are working quickly to support affected families and will provide a replacement product at no cost."

FORD RECALLS 1.74 MILLION VEHICLES DUE TO REARVIEW CAMERA BLACKOUTS, ISSUES

SnugRide Turn & Slide Rotating Infant Car Seat Base

Graco has announced a voluntary recall of select SnugRide Turn & Slide products sold at major retailers including Amazon, Target, and Walmart between January 2026 and March 2026. The company stated the recall was initiated after a structural issu (Graco)

This recall was "due to a structural issue identified during a post-production laboratory test," according to Graco.

According to a Department of Transportation recall report, 5,126 units are potentially involved. The report warns of "increased risk of injury."

"A properly seated carrier may detach from the convenience base under certain crash conditions," the DOT defect description for the Rearfacing Infant Seat reads. "The base locking hooks may allow the carrier to detach."

CALIFORNIA TODDLER FALLS OUT OF MOVING CAR, MOTHER CHARGED

SnugRide Turn & Slide Rotating Infant Car Seat Base

The recall impacts as many as 5,126 infant car seats. (Graco)

The recall applies only to select SnugRide Turn & Slide models, including some infant car seats, bases and Modes Nest travel systems with the matching car seat. Graco said no other rotating car seats are affected, including EasyTurn and Turn2Me, and no other SnugRide models are included.

Consumers are being told to stop using the seat with the base, though Graco said the seat can still be used without the base if installed with the vehicle seat belt and according to product instructions.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
GRACO NO DATA AVAILABLE - - -

The company is offering free replacement products, including infant seats, toddler seats or, for base-only purchases, a replacement base.

Graco said affected owners should check the model number on the base label, upload a photo of the white label and complete the company’s recall registration form.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Customers should not return the product to stores, according to Graco.