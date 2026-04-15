5,000 infant car seats sold at Target, Walmart recalled due to injury risk

More than 5,000 Graco infant car seats sold through Target, Walmart and other major retailers are being recalled in the United States after the company and federal regulators warned of an injury risk tied to the seat base.

The recall applies to Graco SnugRide Turn & Slide car seats sold in the United States from January 2026 through March 2026 at Amazon, Babylist, Target, Walmart and on Graco's website.

"At Graco, the safety of children and the trust of parents and caregivers are at the heart of everything we do," Graco said in a statement announcing the voluntary recall on Monday.

"We know parents rely on Graco products every day, and we understand this may create frustration and disruption for families," the statement continued. "We are working quickly to support affected families and will provide a replacement product at no cost."

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This recall was "due to a structural issue identified during a post-production laboratory test," according to Graco.

According to a Department of Transportation recall report, 5,126 units are potentially involved. The report warns of "increased risk of injury."

"A properly seated carrier may detach from the convenience base under certain crash conditions," the DOT defect description for the Rearfacing Infant Seat reads. "The base locking hooks may allow the carrier to detach."

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The recall applies only to select SnugRide Turn & Slide models, including some infant car seats, bases and Modes Nest travel systems with the matching car seat. Graco said no other rotating car seats are affected, including EasyTurn and Turn2Me, and no other SnugRide models are included.

Consumers are being told to stop using the seat with the base, though Graco said the seat can still be used without the base if installed with the vehicle seat belt and according to product instructions.

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The company is offering free replacement products, including infant seats, toddler seats or, for base-only purchases, a replacement base.

Graco said affected owners should check the model number on the base label, upload a photo of the white label and complete the company’s recall registration form.

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Customers should not return the product to stores, according to Graco.