More summer flights slashed by British Airways

British Airways has canceled even more summer flights.

The airline said it would reduce its schedule from April through October by 11%.

That number marks an additional 1% cut over what British Airways reported in May.

"We took pre-emptive action earlier this year to reduce our summer schedule to provide customers with as much notice as possible about any changes to their travel plans. As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions. We're in touch with customers to apologize and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund," a spokesperson told FOX Business in an email on Tuesday.

British Airways noted that the aviation industry had lost millions of jobs and billions of dollars since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that capacity had ramped up from 30 to 80%.

On Monday, The Telegraph reported that British Airways was canceling more than 650 flights from two London airports.

Other major airlines have made similar decisions.

Delta Air Lines has said it would "strategically" reduce its flight schedule this summer in an effort to minimize disruptions.

United Airlines said it would cut about 50 daily departures this summer from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

FlightAware shows nearly 600 delays and 118 cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. on Tuesday morning.

