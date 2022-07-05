Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Travel

More summer flights slashed by British Airways

Thousands of flights have been canceled, delayed

close
Delta pilots protest across the country amid staffing shortages and flight  cancellations. FOX Business' Lydia Hu with updates. video

Flight cancellations fuel Delta pilot protests

Delta pilots protest across the country amid staffing shortages and flight  cancellations. FOX Business' Lydia Hu with updates.

British Airways has canceled even more summer flights

The airline said it would reduce its schedule from April through October by 11%. 

That number marks an additional 1% cut over what British Airways reported in May. 

"We took pre-emptive action earlier this year to reduce our summer schedule to provide customers with as much notice as possible about any changes to their travel plans. As the entire aviation industry continues to face into the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions. We're in touch with customers to apologize and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund," a spokesperson told FOX Business in an email on Tuesday.

AMERICAN AIRLINES GLITCH LEAVES THOUSANDS OF FLIGHTS WITHOUT KEY CREW

Aircrafts for British Airways

British Airways, Easyjet and TUI aircraft are parked at the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport, in Crawley, Britain, August 25, 2021.  (REUTERS/Peter Nicholls / Reuters)

British Airways noted that the aviation industry had lost millions of jobs and billions of dollars since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that capacity had ramped up from 30 to 80%.

On Monday, The Telegraph reported that British Airways was canceling more than 650 flights from two London airports. 

Heathrow

FILE PHOTO: Passengers stand in a queue to the British Airways check-in desks in the departures area of Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, May 17, 2021.  (REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo / Reuters)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Other major airlines have made similar decisions. 

Delta Air Lines has said it would "strategically" reduce its flight schedule this summer in an effort to minimize disruptions.

A British Airways airliner

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, file photo, British Airways planes are parked at Heathrow Airport in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File / AP Newsroom)

United Airlines said it would cut about 50 daily departures this summer from New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

FlightAware shows nearly 600 delays and 118 cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. on Tuesday morning.

Reuters contributed to this report.