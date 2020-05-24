Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus

More states loosening coronavirus restrictions this week

States easing restrictions include Kentucky, Massachusetts, Illinois, Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Texas, Ohio, West Virginia and Rhode Island

By FOXBusiness
Theologian Jonathan Morris discusses the importance of reopening churches and the power of prayer during the coronavirus crisis.

Reopening churches amid coronavirus will be individual health decision: Jonathan Morris

Theologian Jonathan Morris discusses the importance of reopening churches and the power of prayer during the coronavirus crisis.

As states continue to ease restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and reopen their economies, here is a list of businesses and activities reopening this week across the country.

Monday, May 25

On Monday, Kentucky will begin reopening hair and nail salons, barbershops, massage therapy businesses and cosmetology businesses.

Image 1 of 3

A couple wear a protective masks due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak as they walk on the shore of Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, Mass., Friday, May 22, 2020. Beaches in Gloucester reopened with restrictions on Friday after being closed two months ago due to the pandemic. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Massachusetts will reopen lab and office spaces, personal services such as hair salons, pet grooming and car washes, retail curbside pickup, beaches, drive-in theaters, select athletic fields, outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting and boating and outdoor gardens, zoos and public installations.

LOCKDOWN-WEARY AMERICANS HIT THE ROAD FOR US HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Tuesday, May 26 

On Tuesday, Michigan will allow the reopening of all retail businesses and auto dealerships by appointment, while Arkansas will reopen all freestanding bars.

Ohio will begin reopening its Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrars, gyms and fitness centers, non-contact or limited-contact sports such as baseball, softball, golf and tennis, swimming pools, bowling alleys, mini-golf, batting cages and skills training for high school athletics

West Virginia will reopen cabins and lodges in its state parks to in-state residents only, indoor and outdoor bars at 50 percent capacity, museums, and zoos.

BED, BATH & BEYOND DRAWS BLUEPRINT FOR REOPENING 600 STORES

Thursday, May 28 

On Thursday, Iowa will reopen bars and other establishments that serve alcohol at 50 percent capacity.

Friday, May 29 

On Friday, Texas will reopen zoos and Michigan will allow for nonessential medical, dental and veterinary procedures to resume.

Image 1 of 2

Fish Taco restaurant workers talk to a customer, left, in front of the restaurant in Bethesda, Md., Monday, May 11, 2020. As states push for some return to normal business operations, elected officials in the Virginia and Maryland suburbs surrounding Washington, D.C., are unwilling to quickly reopen, as they confront COVID-19 infection and fatality numbers that are the highest in their states. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Washington, D.C. could begin opening restaurants with outdoor seating, non-essential retail with curbside and delivery, barbershops and hair salons by appointment and limited childcare, if current COVID-19 case trends continue.

SEPHORA REOPENING SOME STORES AFTER CORONAVIRUS CLOSURES WITH NEW LOOK

Image 1 of 3

A sign shows at a restaurant in Glenview, Ill., Thursday, May 21, 2020. With Illinois restaurants set to be allowed to reopen with outdoor seating on May 29, some suburbs are working on plans to close streets to allow them to expand their seating area. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

If trends continue, Illinois will tentatively begin reopening outdoor seating at bars and restaurants and all of its state parks. It will also open salons, tattoo shops, and other personal services with certain restrictions in place and all retail businesses will reopen for in-person shopping with capacity limits.

TRUMP RULES CHURCHES 'ESSENTIAL', SAYS THEY CAN REOPEN THIS WEEKEND

Saturday, May 30

On Saturday, Rhode Island will begin reopening houses of worship at 25 percent capacity.

West Virginia will reopen swimming pools and places of indoor amusement such as bowling alleys, pool halls, roller rinks, spas and massage businesses, as well as limited video lottery retailers.

Sunday, May 31

On Sunday, Ohio will reopen its day camps and childcare centers. Texas will reopen its youth sports and overnight camps as well as all professional sports.

Camp counselor Mia Porche wipes down plastic barriers used to distance children during lunch at a daycare summer camp in Richardson, Texas, May 19, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

You can check out a full list of all businesses and activities open across the country by clicking here.