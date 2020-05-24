More states loosening coronavirus restrictions this week

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

As states continue to ease restrictions put in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and reopen their economies, here is a list of businesses and activities reopening this week across the country.

Monday, May 25

On Monday, Kentucky will begin reopening hair and nail salons, barbershops, massage therapy businesses and cosmetology businesses.

Massachusetts will reopen lab and office spaces, personal services such as hair salons, pet grooming and car washes, retail curbside pickup, beaches, drive-in theaters, select athletic fields, outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting and boating and outdoor gardens, zoos and public installations.

Tuesday, May 26

On Tuesday, Michigan will allow the reopening of all retail businesses and auto dealerships by appointment, while Arkansas will reopen all freestanding bars.

Ohio will begin reopening its Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrars, gyms and fitness centers, non-contact or limited-contact sports such as baseball, softball, golf and tennis, swimming pools, bowling alleys, mini-golf, batting cages and skills training for high school athletics

West Virginia will reopen cabins and lodges in its state parks to in-state residents only, indoor and outdoor bars at 50 percent capacity, museums, and zoos.

Thursday, May 28

On Thursday, Iowa will reopen bars and other establishments that serve alcohol at 50 percent capacity.

Friday, May 29

On Friday, Texas will reopen zoos and Michigan will allow for nonessential medical, dental and veterinary procedures to resume.

Washington, D.C. could begin opening restaurants with outdoor seating, non-essential retail with curbside and delivery, barbershops and hair salons by appointment and limited childcare, if current COVID-19 case trends continue.

If trends continue, Illinois will tentatively begin reopening outdoor seating at bars and restaurants and all of its state parks. It will also open salons, tattoo shops, and other personal services with certain restrictions in place and all retail businesses will reopen for in-person shopping with capacity limits.

Saturday, May 30

On Saturday, Rhode Island will begin reopening houses of worship at 25 percent capacity.

West Virginia will reopen swimming pools and places of indoor amusement such as bowling alleys, pool halls, roller rinks, spas and massage businesses, as well as limited video lottery retailers.

Sunday, May 31

On Sunday, Ohio will reopen its day camps and childcare centers. Texas will reopen its youth sports and overnight camps as well as all professional sports.

You can check out a full list of all businesses and activities open across the country by clicking here.