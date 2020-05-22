Sephora reopening some stores after coronavirus closures with new look 

Sephora is highlighting health and safety in its plan to reopen makeup stores.

Continue Reading Below

The beauty retailer is reopening stores in select locations Friday after nationwide store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. Consumers can expect contactless payment methods, employees wearing face masks in addition to routine temperature checks for workers and no testers, so shoppers won’t be able to try before they buy, the store announced.

“While the retail environment will feel different and many factors will remain out of our hands, we’ve learned to embrace what we can control. We are taking an intentionally measured and phased approach to reopening, putting the priority on the health and safety of our communities,” Jean-André Rougeot, president and CEO of Sephora, said in a statement, adding: “We want to safeguard the experience for those who want to return to stores.”

WHY SEPHORA IS THRIVING IN A RETAIL APCOLOPYSE

Sephora says it will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, government and health authorities for what it calls its “Hygiene Guidelines.” In them, the company says all stores will adhere to social distancing and will restrict store capacities. Stores will have six-foot markers placed at lines in front of registers and store entrances.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

All stores will be equipped with sanitizers and store teams will be “constantly cleaning throughout the day,” the company said.

Since COVID-19 can be spread by person-to-person contact and from surfaces that were exposed to the virus, Sephora will pull testers and suspend in-person makeup trials "until further notice.” Instead, there will be digital tools including a virtual makeup artist to help shoppers decide if a product is right for their skin type.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % LVMUY LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 77.345 -1.71 -2.16%

Sephora said it has extended its return policy and will be accepting returns with receipts for all purchases made prior to COVID-19 shutdowns and any products returned will be “destroyed until further notice to protect clients and employees.”

BEAUTY BEHEMOTH SEPHORA TO OPEN 100 STORES IN 2020

At checkout, there will be plexiglass screens at all stores to serve as a barrier, and baskets and bags will be sanitized, the retailer said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS