More than 67,000 cases of deodorant sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree and on Amazon recalled

A recall is underway for tens of thousands of cases of Power Stick antiperspirant deodorant, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

An enforcement report published by the agency showed A.P. Deauville launched a recall for over 67,000 cases of "power fresh"-scented Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, "spring fresh"-scented Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant and Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant.

The company took that step July 10, according to the report.

The lot numbers of the recalled cases of Power Stick for Her Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant were 032026B011, 032226B031, 051626C241, 061526C882, 071226D371, 071226D381, 082526E341 and 082826E402, while the lot numbers for the affected Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant included 031726A991, 041226B561, 062026C901, 062026C911, 071026D351, 071026D361, 071326D391 and 111626G231, the FDA enforcement report said.

For the third variety, the lot numbers 101225D781, 032926B281, 032826B221, 041126B531, 062226D011, 070626D301, 070626D333, 111026G051, 111326G091 and 111626G221 were among those recalled.

The enforcement report identified "cGMP deviations" as what prompted the recall, indicating it was related to the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations the FDA oversees.

A.P. Deauville says on its website it makes its antiperspirant deodorants at its "FDA-regulated" factory in Pennsylvania.

The cases of the recalled Power Stick deodorant were shipped nationwide, according to the FDA enforcement report. The deodorant is sold at Walmart, Dollar Tree and Amazon.

A.P. Deauville is based in Easton, a city in eastern Pennsylvania that sits near the state’s border with neighboring New Jersey.

In addition to deodorant, the company makes shampoos, conditioners, lotion, body washes and facial wipes, according to its website.