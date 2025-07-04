About 49K electric chainsaws, pole saws recalled for switch failure laceration hazard

A recall is underway in the U.S. for tens of thousands of electric-corded chainsaws and pole saws that could present a "laceration hazard" to users.

The recall, issued Thursday by Positec Tool Corporation, was prompted by the risk that the main switch on roughly 49,000 Hyper Tough 9 Amp Electric Corded 14-inch Chainsaws, Worx 8 amp 14-inch Electric Chainsaws, Worx 8 Amp Electric Pole Saws and Portland 9 Amp 14-inch Chainsaws could fail.

"The main switch on the recalled chainsaws and pole saws can fail, allowing the saws to continue to run even after the switch is released, posing a laceration hazard," a recall notice published by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said.

The item numbers, SKUs, UPCs, serial numbers and manufacturing periods that consumers can use to identify the recalled saws were included in the recall notice .

The company posted on a webpage about the recall, saying that it was "conducting this recall to keep our customers safe and prevent injuries by removing the problem products."

The issue has not caused any known injuries or incidents.

Sales of the recalled saws took place between September of last year and March of this year at Walmart for the Hyper Tough-branded ones and Harbor Freight for the Portland-branded ones, according to the CPSC recall notice. Some of the affected saws were also sold through Worx and Amazon’s respective websites.

Positec is giving affected customers a replacement saw after they send the recalled one back. They will need to "contact Positec for a pre-paid shipping label, and a new box as needed, to return the units free of charge" in order to receive the replacement, per the CPSC notice.

In the meantime, the company said customers should avoid using the recalled saws.

Another 3,000 of the chainsaws and pole saws were also recalled in Canada.