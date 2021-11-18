M&Ms named one of the top 5 brands in United States

People love M&Ms.

Being one of the most recognizable candy brands on the market, it’s no surprise that Americans ranked M&Ms as one of the best brands in the country. The news marks the end of a major anniversary event for the iconic candy.

International research, data and analytics group YouGov named M&Ms as one of the top five best brands in America. In a press release from Mars Wrigley, the company celebrated the announcement by revealing a new flavor.

"Our consumers have considered M&M'S a favorite for more than 80 years, and to be ranked among the very best brands in America is especially exciting," said Sarah Long, Mars Wrigley's chief marketing officer for North America. "This is a wonderful way to cap off a milestone year for M&M'S and makes us even more eager to bring more smiles to our fans around the world in 2022 and beyond."

M&Ms announced its newest seasonal offering, White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs.

This year marked the 80th anniversary of M&Ms. According to Mars Wrigley, the company celebrated the milestone by opening up three new M&M store locations. The new stores opened in Disney Springs, Florida, the Mall of America, Minnesota and Berlin, Germany.

The new locations bring the total number of M&M branded venues across the world to seven.

Fox Business previously reported that according to Google Trends, M&Ms was the top searched for candy in 10 states. Surprisingly, the top searched for candy in the remaining 40 states was candy corn.