This is the top searched Halloween candy, according to Google Trends

When summer ends and fall begins, store shelves begin filling up with various types of Halloween candy.

While candy corn may often be the butt of jokes, it turns out that it may be more popular than people realize.

Google Trends just released its Halloween blog post explaining all of the current season’s trends. The results are based on Google users’ search terms, which the site uses to identify which items people are looking for.

Many of the results aren’t very surprising. For example, the top costume trends for this year include "Squid Game" and "Venom." Both of those properties are currently popular on TV and at the movies, so it’s not surprising that they’re currently popular.

When it comes to candy, however, Google Trends revealed some surprising results.

According to the U.S. map, the most searched Halloween candy ahead of the holiday is candy corn. The map also revealed that candy corn was the most searched for candy in 40 states across the country. M&Ms came in second place, being the top searched candy in 10 states.

Based on Google’s map, there was no third-place candy.

The results were analyzed by The Takeout, which explains that the result is for the most searched for candy term based on raw search data. Other outlets apparently found different results by analyzing the data for the most uniquely searched candy terms.

The blog post also revealed the most-searched-for scary movie and, not surprisingly, the movie people are searching for the most around Halloween is John Carpenter’s original "Halloween" from 1978.