KFC adds new ordering option amid increase in drive-thru wait times

Fast food is about to get faster.

Over the past year-and-a-half, wait times at drive-thrus across the country have increased. While this has been caused by a variety of reasons, one fast-food chain is taking steps to alleviate the issue.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

KFC announced that it is implementing a Quick Pick-Up option for drivers hoping to skip the drive-thru line. According to a press release, the concept will allow customers to order food ahead of time and then have it delivered to their car when they arrive at the restaurant.

"Quick Pick-Up is changing the game by making fast food even more convenient and easy for busy customers," said Kevin Hochman, president, KFC U.S. "Santa may not be able to give you the gift of time this holiday season, but KFC can."

In the announcement, KFC referenced an annual study by SeeLevel HX about drive-thru wait times.

According to the study, wait times increased by more than 25 seconds per vehicle in 2021. While this may not seem like a significant increase, it can have a cumulative effect on drive-thrus during business periods.

THE REESE'S THANKSGIVING PIE IS ALREADY SOLD OUT

The average customer waited six minutes and 22 seconds this year, which is up from five minutes and 57 seconds last year.

While drive-thru times have been increasing for several years, the pandemic and its repercussions have seemingly exacerbated the situation. While dining rooms have reopened across the country, many customers are not yet comfortable returning to them.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

At the same time, the industry is still facing a labor shortage, leaving fewer workers available to work in the kitchen and prepare orders.