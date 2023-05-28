Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Movies

Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' reels in highest Memorial Day box office numbers, with nearly $120 million

The 2023 version of 'The Little Mermaid' stars Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy

close
Circle Squared Alternative Investments founder Jeff Sica explains why Disney stockholders are not feeling the magic on 'Varney & Co.' video

Disney will return to its former glory thanks to Bob Iger: Jeff Sica

Circle Squared Alternative Investments founder Jeff Sica explains why Disney stockholders are not feeling the magic on 'Varney & Co.'

"The Little Mermaid" is proving it can be a part of this modern world - with its successful live-action release this Memorial Day Weekend - 34 years after the animated Disney classic debuted in 1989.

Three days into the four-day holiday weekend, the film has already accrued $96 million, per Variety. At its current pace, the film is expected to reel in $118 million by Monday, which would make it the fifth-highest rated opening on the holiday weekend. "Top Gun: Maverick" currently reigns at number one, having raked in over $160 million last year.

This version of "The Little Mermaid" has been in production for several years, with the original announcement of the film coming in 2016. In 2019, after announcing African-American actress Halle Bailey had been cast as Ariel, the movie received backlash. 

The film also stars Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, and Jonathan Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

DISNEY'S LIVE-ACTION 'LITTLE MERMAID' CASTS HALLE BAILEY AS ARIEL

Halle Bailey as Ariel from The Little Mermaid singing up from beneath the water

On Memorial Day Weekend, The Little Mermaid raked in $118 million. (Disney / Fox News)

The film, which had a $250 million budget, has also garnered attention internationally, making $68.3 million from 51 material markets. 

"It’s a classic," Disney's head of distribution Tony Chambers explained to Variety of the movie's success. 

"You ask a lot of women or men of my age and it’s ‘Little Mermaid’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ that rank as their favorite animated movie. It’s a story that takes them back to their respective childhoods and this movie is the perfect opportunity for a lot of people to pass that love on to the next generation."

Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in 'The Little Mermaid' singing

Melissa McCarthy stars as infamous villain Ursula in the live-action film. (Disney / Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Disney has already tackled a "Beauty and the Beast" remake, with the 2017 live-action musical starring Emma Watson as Belle. Additional Disney remakes include 2019's "Aladdin" and "The Lion King," along with many others.

Comparatively, the live-action film amassed an enormous amount more than the original animation film.

Halle Bailey on a rock as Ariel singing in 'The Little Mermaid'

'The Little Mermaid' starring Halle Bailey as Ariel has a short cameo from the actress voicing the animated Ariel in the 1989 movie, Jodi Benson. (Fox News)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE                       

Disney's 1989 version, which had a $40 million budget, earned over $211 million over the course of multiple release weekends.

Jodi Benson, who portrayed the original Ariel in the animated film, makes a brief cameo in the new movie.