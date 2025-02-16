Millions of granola bars recalled due to 'potential presence of metal': FDA

A food distributor is recalling certain batches of granola bars due to potential contamination involving a metal object, according to officials.

The recall, which was initiated by Riverside Natural Foods Inc., pertains to MadeGood granola bars. It was first initiated on Dec. 9, and according to TODAY.com, the recall affects more than 2 million granola bars.

The bars are being recalled "due to the potential presence of a piece of metal in the product, which, if consumed, may result in a safety hazard," the company's statement says. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raised the risk level of the recall to Class II, its second-highest risk classification, on Feb. 11.

Class II recalls involve products that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The following flavors of granola bars are impacted:

Chocolate Chip Granola Bars

Mixed Berry Granola Bars

Strawberry Granola Bars

Cookies & Crème Granola Bars

Chocolate Banana Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars

Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars

"Riverside has conducted an extensive investigation where the recalled products were manufactured and has identified the source of the issue in the manufacturing process," Riverside Natural Foods noted. "The company has remediated the issue and tested the new processes to ensure that any future risk is fully mitigated."

"Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to check them against the list and return the recalled product to the store where they bought it for a full refund."

The recall affects products with various UPC codes and best-by dates. Customers are urged to visit the recall's FDA page by clicking here in order to check if they own any recalled products.

Customers are urged to contact the MadeGood Consumer Hotline at 855-215-5695 if they have any questions about the recall.

According to the recall page, Riverside Natural Foods is a family-owned business "to inspire a healthier and more compassionate world, where access to good food becomes a reality for all."

"MadeGood® is dedicated to providing healthier snacks that are organic, allergy-friendly, rich in nutrients, and minimally processed," the company states. "All MadeGood products contain wholesome organic ingredients that are ethically sourced."

FOX Business reached out to Riverside Natural Foods for additional comment.