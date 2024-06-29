Million dollar lottery ticket unclaimed in Washington state

Someone in Washington state is now a millionaire – and they might not even know it.

On June 22, the Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn, Washington, sold a winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million, said a June 28 press release from Washington's Lottery. The ticket was for the state's "Lotto" game.

A week later, the prize is still unclaimed, they said.

"Lotto" games cost $1 for two plays, says Washington's Lottery. A person picks two sets of six numbers between one and 49. A player wins the jackpot if they match all six numbers – which is a one in 6.99 million odds.

Jackpots for Lotto start at $1 million and increase until someone wins, said Washington's Lottery's website.

The chances of winning a prize of any amount in the Lotto game are 1 in 27.1, they said. A person who matches three numbers wins the smallest prize, $3.

While the jackpot is unclaimed for now, the Muckleshoot Casino still has reason to celebrate, said Washington's Lottery.

For selling the $1.3 million winning ticket, the casino received a bonus of $13,000.

"When we learned that we had sold the winning ticket and were receiving a bonus, we were absolutely thrilled. We’re already planning on how we’re going to celebrate as a team," Robert Dearstine, executive director of marketing at Muckleshoot Casino Resort, told Washington's Lottery.

"We’re even more excited for the lucky player who will be taking home this sizable win. It’s such a special moment that can change someone’s life for the better," he added.

Muckleshoot Casino Resort has had quite the lucky streak as of late: earlier in June, the casino sold two second-prize Lotto tickets that were each worth $1,000, said Washington's Lottery.

Although the lucky winner remains unknown for now, they do still have plenty of time to claim their prize, said Washington's Lottery.

The prize will expire on December 19, 2024, at 5 p.m., they said, and must be claimed before then.

Washington's Lottery was created in 1982, said its website.

Since that time, the lottery has generated more than $5 billion for various state programs, including the Washington College Grant and the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, the website said.