Maryland lottery winner strikes it rich as third time is the charm

A Maryland woman who was bored at work won big earlier this month after she bought a scratch-off ticket to pass the time.

The woman, who was identified only by the name "Yeyo," was working at a grocery store on Maryland's Eastern Shore when she was having a rather slow day a few weeks ago, she told the Maryland Lottery in a June 20 article.

Yeyo, from Salisbury, Maryland, decided to buy a few scratch-off tickets to try her luck and to pass the time, she said.

The first two tickets did not win, she told the Maryland Lottery, so she bought one more.

As it turns out – the third time was the charm. She scanned her $150,000 Extreme instant ticket, and it was a winner.

A big winner.

"I thought it was $50, but it read a $150,000 win," Yeyo told the Maryland Lottery. "I thought, ‘This can’t be real.’"

Yeyo had her coworker take a look at the ticket to make sure that she was not imagining her win – and her coworker confirmed that yes, she had won the game's top prize.

She then called her husband to tell him that she had won. And while he was happy for her, he was a bit perplexed, he told the Maryland Lottery.

"It was so hard to believe that she won, because I am the one who plays," Yeyo's husband told the Maryland Lottery. "I had to see it for myself, so I immediately drove to her work."

After confirming that yes, his wife had won, he gave her a big hug, Yeyo told the Maryland Lottery.

They then kept the ticket at home for safekeeping until they could go to the Maryland Lottery headquarters to collect the prize together, said the Maryland Lottery.

Yeyo does not yet have any solid plans for her winnings, she told the Maryland Lottery, and she plans on putting the money in the bank.

The $150,000 Extreme game costs $10 per play and debuted on March 18, 2024, says the Maryland Lottery's website.

A person wins when they match their numbers to a winning number, said the page explaining the rules of the game.

With Yeyo's win, there are four additional $150,000 prizes remaining, says the website.

Thousands of other prizes, including 14 $10,000 prizes and 25 $1,000 prizes, have not yet been claimed.

The Maryland Lottery was founded in 1973.

Since then, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control agency has contributed $19.3 billion to the state of Maryland.

"To achieve our mission, we provide entertaining games that are run with honesty, integrity and transparency, and give Marylanders 18 years of age and older the chance to win cash and other great prizes," the organization said.