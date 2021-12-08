Miller Lite introduces Beernaments in time for Christmas

Now people can store beer on their Christmas trees.

Miller Lite announced the introduction of a new seasonal product this year: Beernaments. As the name suggests, these items combine beer and Christmas ornaments.

The beer maker will be selling the boozy decorations online while supplies last, according to a press release.

The ornaments are designed to "snugly" hold an 8 oz. can of Miller Lite. In the press release, the company writes that once the beer has been drunk, the ornaments have a tab on them so they can be hung from a tree.

Of course, someone looking to stock a Christmas tree full of beer could probably find a way to hang the ornaments with full cans of beer in them as well.

Global VP of Miller family of brands Sofia Colucci said, "We know that people are looking forward to more intimate holiday celebrations this year, which means more Miller Time with close friends and loved ones. Our Beernaments are not only hilarious but a great way to keep the holidays bright for beer lovers everywhere, from drinks to décor."

Miller Lite is teaming up with actor and comedian Jimmy O. Yang to promote the Beernaments.

"Long time Miller Lite fan, first time professional holiday decorator, I'm very excited to help bring Beernaments to beer lovers, holiday enthusiasts and just generally joy to the world," Yang said in a statement. "I honestly had no idea what to get my friends this year, and these Beernaments are going to be the biggest hit during the holidays for my friends, family and fantasy football league. Who wouldn't want to drink beer out of an ornament?"