KFC brings 11 Herbs and Spices Firelog back, introduces Herbs and Spices Cabin

It’s beginning to smell a lot like Christmas… and fried chicken.

When it comes to the holidays, there’s nothing that makes a house feel more festive than a proper yule log. In recent years, KFC introduced the Herbs and Spices Firelog, which was created in partnership with Enviro-log.

The fast-food chain is bringing the log back this year, along with a special contest.

The log is still exclusively sold through Walmart’s website, according to a press release from KFC obtained by FOX Business. As with past editions, this year’s log has been designed to smell like KFC’s famous fried chicken when burned (although this year’s log has an "enhanced extra crispy scent").

This year, KFC is also introducing the KFC Firelog Cabin, which it describes as a "once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation."

Customers who purchase the Herbs and Spices Firelog can enter to win a chance to stay at the cabin by scanning a QR code on the back of the log’s packaging.

The cabin itself is located in a 200-acre lot in a protected nature reserve in Kentucky. The 7,000 square foot, three-story cabin can hold up to eight people for a three-day, two-night stay. The cabin has four bedrooms, a theater room with a bar, an outdoor kitchen, pool and hot tub.

It has also been decorated with KFC-themed items.

Not surprisingly, the outdoor fire pit will be filled with KC 11 Herbs and Spices Firelogs. The vacation experience will also include a dinner featuring popular KFC menu items (among other dishes) prepared by KFC’s head chef, Chris Scott.