Mike's Hard Lemonade gets 39K American PTO 'requests' through giveaway

Mike's Hard Lemonade received 39,000 entries for Americans wanting paid time off, also known as PTO.

I honor of Mike’s Time Off giveaway, the malt beverage company gave $50,000 to 250 lucky winners from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28 which amounted to $200 per winner.

"As a brand that supports America’s hardworking men and women, we know that many across the country are not offered formal paid time off programs or in positions to miss a day of work," John Shea, chief marketing officer at Mike’s Hard Lemonade, told FOX Business.

"We decided to offer this program to bring a day of relief to those individuals and were surprised by the overwhelming response in ‘requests’ to our Mike’s Time Off program," Shea continued. "For us, it put things into perspective on just how many people in our country are in need of time off and we are proud that Mike’s Hard was able to do that for those that deserve it most."

Research conducted by Mike’s Hard Lemonade determined that $200 is enough to be considered "a day’s wage," according to a press release the brand issued.

Payments were made electronically, but winners will also receive a commemorative lemon-scented check for sharing on social media, Mike’s Hard Lemonade said.

Selected winners were all 21 years old or older, and the contest was only open to U.S. residents. The entries were collected from MikesTimeOff.com.

An August report from Zippia – an online jobs board – found that 28 million Americans don't get any paid time off for vacations or holidays.

The company also found that 55% of Americans don’t use all their paid time off but 63% of American employees said they’d turn down a job that didn’t offer paid time off.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Fair Labor Standards Act does not require payment for time not worked, which includes vacations, sick leave, federal or state holidays or other observances.