Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Fast Food

Chipotle offers $1M worth of free burritos to teachers in the US

Chipotle Mexican Grill starts ‘Burritos 4 Teachers’ campaign to provide 2,000 burritos to nominated educators

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for August 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving teachers in the U.S. a chance at scoring a free burrito this month as the company aims to "recognize" educators before the start of the school year.

The fast-casual restaurant chain announced that it anticipates it will give away more than $1 million of free burritos to teachers at 2,000 schools starting the week of August 15. 

$3 CHIPOTLE BURRITO ORDERING HACK GOES VIRAL ON TIKTOK: 'SEE THE AMOUNT OF FOOD'

Teachers who receive a complimentary burrito from Chipotle will be pulled from a nomination pool, which will be collected from "Chipotle fans" — including students, parents, family members and friends — from Tuesday, Aug. 9, to Friday, Aug. 12.

People who wish to nominate an outstanding K-12 teacher in their lives will need to tag their "favorite educator" — and leave a comment about the person's impact on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

CHIPOTLE’S TOMATO SALSA RECIPE REVEALED ON TIKTOK IN TIME FOR SUPER BOWL

A designated space has been made available on each social media platform so that customers can submit their entries.

Chipotle ‘Burritos 4 Teachers’ Entry Links

Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill is an American fast-casual restaurant that serves burritos, burrito bowls, tacos and more. (Getty Images/Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Here are the locations:

twitter.com/chipotletweets/status/1556972167513849856

instagram.com/p/chcz2zmf4wd/?hl=en

facebook.com/chipotle/photos/a.132022259252/10160136568559253/

CHIPOTLE ADDS TORTILLA FEE FOR BURRITO BOWLS, TWITTER REACTS DISAPPROVINGLY   

"Teachers cultivate a better world by shaping the next generation," said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle, in a statement. 

He continued, "As a longtime supporter of education, we are encouraging our fans to join us in recognizing teachers and their impact on America's youth."

Chipotle exterior

Chipotle Mexican Grill is providing 2,000 free burritos to teachers who receive nominations from customers. (Johnny Louis/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Chipotle’s Burritos 4 Teachers press announcement indicates that the company will randomly select 2,000 teachers from comments that are left on the three aforementioned social media websites.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
CMG CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. 1,621.81 +21.03 +1.31%

Throughout the month of August, Chipotle is also encouraging customers to round up their bills to the next highest dollar amount.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

That way, the restaurant chain can "Cultivate a Better World" with donations and support to the Kids In Need Foundation, a national education nonprofit that provides aid to underserved schools.