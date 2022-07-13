Free gas for a year announced by Advance Auto Parts with 'Drive of Your Life' contest

Sharing your favorite road trip to social media could win you a year of free gasoline as Americans have faced higher gas prices in 2022.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. – an American car parts provider based in North Carolina, has launched a "Drive of Your Life" contest that’ll give drivers a chance at winning a year’s worth of gas from Shell PLC – a British multinational oil and gas company.

The company’s offer is a part of Advance Auto’s 90th anniversary, which it’s calling an "Advanceiversary."

Consumers can enter the gas giveaway with a road trip photo submission from Wednesday, July 13 to Sunday, July 31.

Submissions can be entered on Twitter or Instagram. The posts must include the hashtag #DriveOfYourLifeContest and account tags for either @advanceauto or @advanceautoparts.

Alternatively, submissions can be entered on Advanceiversary.com.

"When we reflect on 90 years of commitment to customer care and confidence, we think about our journey behind the many miles we’ve helped motorists advance – both on the road and in their lives," said Jason McDonell, an executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce at Advance Auto Parts, in a statement.

"But even more so, we think about the inspiring, personal stories of those drives," McDonell continued. "We all have that one drive we'll never forget – the ‘Drive of Your Life.’ To celebrate our last 90 years and inspire our next 90, we want to hear yours."

Advance Auto Parts will select one winner each day, starting on Thursday, July 14. Winners will be picked through the end of the month.

The car parts company will also recreate some road trips that were submitted by select winners.

For contest hopefuls who miss their chance, Advance Auto Parts is offering an opportunity for quadruple Gas Rewards on purchases made through Wednesday, July 20.

New and existing Advance Speed Perks Gas Rewards members will also receive 20 cents off on each gallon of gas for a single fill-up at participating Shell gas stations. The offer is available for every $50 spent at Advance Auto Parts stores nationwide from Wednesday, July 13, to Wednesday, July 20.

As of Wednesday, the American Automobile Association reports that the current price of gas averages at about $4.63 per gallon for regular, $5.07 per gallon for mid-grade, $5.37 per gallon for premium, $5.61 per gallon for diesel and $3.96 per gallon for E85.