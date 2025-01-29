This Midwestern state is considered one of the best places to retire, new study says: see the list

Looking to retire, but not crazy about living in Florida? Financial analysts recently put together a study highlighting the best states in which to retire.

Personal finance company WalletHub recently published a research summary determining which U.S. states are the best to retire in 2025.

While Florida remains a popular retirement location, the study found that four other states — one Midwestern and three Western — were also ideal locations.

The study, Best and Worst States to Retire, prioritized three key categories: affordability, quality of life and healthcare. A total of 46 relevant metrics were used, and analysts weighed the population of senior citizens per state and the adjusted costs of living heavily.

Here are the results of WalletHub's study, in order of the worst to best states in which to retire:

50. Kentucky

49. Louisiana

48. Mississippi

47. Washington

46. New Mexico

45. New Jersey

44. Rhode Island

43. West Virginia

42. Arkansas

41. Hawaii

40. Indiana

39. Oregon

38. Tennessee

37. Alabama

36. Maryland

35. New York

34. Illinois

33. Oklahoma

32. George

31. Kansas

30. Arizona

29. Connecticut

28. Nevada

27. Nebraska

26. Texas

25. Michigan

24. Idaho

23. Massachusetts

22. Montana

21. California

20. South Carolina

19. Ohio

18. Utah

17. Vermont

16. Iowa

15. Maine

14. Alaska

13. Missouri

12. North Carolina

11. Virginia

10. Wisconsin

9. North Dakota

8. Delaware

7. New Hampshire

6. Pennsylvania

5. South Dakota

4. Wyoming

3. Colorado

2. Minnesota

1. Florida

While the Sunshine State still reigns as the best state to retire in, the other four top states – one Midwestern and three Western – may be surprising.

Analysts found that Minnesota's health resources made it an attractive state to retire in.

"Minnesota has the most health care facilities, the second-most nursing homes, and the third-most home health care aids per capita," the study said. "Its geriatrics hospitals also rank as the fifth-best in the nation.

"Due to the great health care conditions within the state, Minnesota has the third-lowest percentage of seniors with a disability, the fourth-lowest percentage with poor mental health, and the fifth-highest percentage who are in good physical health."

WalletHub said Colorado was a "great state for retirees’ physical and mental health," and noted the lack of estate and inheritance taxes there.

"It has one of the lowest rates of social isolation for seniors, and it boasts the 10th-best geriatrics hospitals in the country," the study said of the Centennial State. "It also has the fourth-highest percentage of seniors who are in good health and the third-highest percentage who are physically active."

Researchers also found Wyoming ranked highly for quality of life and affordability, though it ranked relatively low for healthcare. South Dakota was the opposite, having slightly above-average quality of life and affordability scores but rating highly on healthcare.