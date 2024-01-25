Microsoft cuts 1,900 jobs in gaming division

Microsoft announced it is cutting 1,900 roles within its gaming division, marking the latest round of job layoffs in the tech industry.

Amazon, Google and its parent company, Alphabet, have already laid off employees this year, as have banking titan Citigroup and the Los Angeles Times.

Microsoft's cuts will primarily impact roles in its Activision Blizzard team, according to an internal email obtained by The Verge. Some Xbox and ZeniMax employees will also be laid off.

In total, the job cuts will impact 8% of the company's gaming division, which employs about 22,000 people, the outlet reported.

In an email to staff, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer told employees that "the leadership of Microsoft Gaming and Activision Blizzard is committed to aligning on a strategy and an execution plan with a sustainable cost structure that will support the whole of our growing business."

Spencer continued by saying that the company has "set priorities, identified areas of overlap, and ensured that we’re all aligned on the best opportunities for growth."

The news comes just three months after the company closed its $69 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard after months of battling regulatory hurdles.

In the deal, Microsoft acquired some of the most popular gaming franchises in history on console, PC and mobile platforms, including Pitfall, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush.