Meghan Markle speaks publicly during return trip to UK: WATCH

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the first of their final appearances as senior members of the British royal family on Thursday evening in the U.K., attending a charity event honoring service members and veterans.

The Endeavour Fund awards will celebrate certain members who have used sports as a tool for their recoveries. The charity works “with a range of organisations to support the delivery of opportunities for those that have been injured in service to be part of a team again and take part in epic endeavours,” according to its website.

Markle and Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, also attended the event for the two previous years.

Markle, 38, took the podium during the event to announce one of the honorees, according to a video posted to YouTube by Endeavour Fund. Markle's turn at the microphone comes approximately 35 minutes into the recording.

Walking to the stage to Selena Gomez's "Come and Get it," the duchess smiled and greeted the audience, saying: "it's very nice to be back."

"It’s the third year I’ve had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here and as you all know and can feel it is just the most inspiring space," she said. "I will say, when we were watching the videos, all the way in Canada, we had the same moment … just, ‘how are you gonna choose?’ So, we’ve done our best, and I’m very pleased to announce the winner."

The Sussexes will make their final appearance on March 9, when they will join the queen, Harry’s older brother, Prince William, and his wife, Duchess Kate, as well as their father, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for Commonwealth Day, according to a Royal Communications press release.

Come March 31, Markle and Harry will lose their status as active members of the royal family but will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess.