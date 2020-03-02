Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's final royal appearance set for March 9

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will make what is expected to be their final appearance as active royals on March 9, when they join the Queen and other members of the Royal family for Commonwealth Day, officials announced Monday.

The Sussexes will join Harry’s older brother, Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, as well as their father, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, according to a Royal Communications press release.

But first, they will be stepping out on March 5 for the Endeavour Awards, which is their first appearance their first together since their bombshell "Megxit" announcement.

Come March 31, Markle and Harry will lose their status as active members of the Royal family, but will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess.

The Sussexes announced in January they would be stepping back from their roles and would be splitting their lives between the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada.

With the March 31 deadline swiftly approaching, U.K. taxpayers have been left wondering if they will be stuck footing the couple’s hefty security tab, which the Daily Mail has estimated at about 20 million British pounds, or $25.5 million.

Despite initial reports that Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police would take care of the Sussexes’ protection while in living in Canada, the office of Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair later announced the aid would “cease” once they lose the “Internationally Protected Persons” status that comes with being an active royal.

FOX New International Desk Director Greg Headen contributed to this report.