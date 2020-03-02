Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's final royal appearance set for March 9

Come March 31, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will lose their status as active members of the Royal family

By FOXBusiness
FOX Business’ Ashley Webster on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported interest in a home in Malibu, California, near the stars of Hollywood. video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle eying Malibu mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will make what is expected to be their final appearance as active royals on March 9, when they join the Queen and other members of the Royal family for Commonwealth Day, officials announced Monday.

The Sussexes will join Harry’s older brother, Prince William and his wife, Duchess Kate, as well as their father, Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, according to a Royal Communications press release.

WHAT IS MEGHAN MARKLE'S NET WORTH?

But first, they will be stepping out on March 5 for the Endeavour Awards, which is their first appearance their first together since their bombshell "Megxit" announcement.

Come March 31, Markle and Harry will lose their status as active members of the Royal family, but will keep their titles of Duke and Duchess.

The Sussexes announced in January they would be stepping back from their roles and would be splitting their lives between the United Kingdom, the  United States and Canada.

Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London on November 27, 2017, f(Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES THE BRITISH ROYAL FAMILY EARN?

With the March 31 deadline swiftly approaching, U.K. taxpayers have been left wondering if they will be stuck footing the couple’s hefty security tab, which the Daily Mail has estimated at about 20 million British pounds, or $25.5 million.

Despite initial reports that Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police would take care of the Sussexes’ protection while in living in Canada, the office of Canadian Public Safety Minister Bill Blair later announced the aid would “cease” once they lose the “Internationally Protected Persons” status that comes with being an active royal.

PRINCE HARRY BRUSHES OFF ROYAL LABEL IN SCOTLAND SPEECH

FOX New International Desk Director Greg Headen contributed to this report.