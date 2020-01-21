Meghan Markle won't be in Netflix's 'The Crown' if Prince Harry gets his way

Prince Harry jokingly remarked that he would stop the Netflix drama “The Crown” from covering his life, royal biographer Angela Levin revealed to the BBC Monday.

Continue Reading Below

During an interview with Levin for her book, “Harry: Conversations with the Prince,” the royal, who has long had a frosty relationship with the media, joked that he would “stop it” before the show could “get to me."

WHAT IS MEGHAN MARKLE'S NET WORTH?

One of Harry's first remarks to Levin, as he shook her hand, was "'Are you watching “The Crown”?'” the biographer said Monday in a Twitter post that has since garnered over 12,000 views.

“He said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me,'” Levin told the outlet in a lighthearted manner.

MEGHAN MARKLE SIGNS DEAL WITH DISNEY AMID ROYAL EXIT: REPORT

Two days prior to this revelation, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos signaled the streaming service was open to working with Markle and Harry now that the couple has received a stamp of approval from the queen to step down from their royal duties.

HOW MUCH MONEY DOES THE ROYAL FAMILY MAKE?

Weeks ago the couple officially announced plans to build a more peaceful life — one free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about Harry since the day he was born.

The radical break drove Twitter users to wonder if Markle will head back into her old career as an actress, starting with the historical drama depicting the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY TV SPECIAL TO AIR ON FOX

"Meghan should troll everyone by playing herself in the final season of The Crown," one user tweeted.

However, Peter Morgan, the show's creator, told Entertainment Weekly the show would end “long before” it reaches the present day.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The couple is now planning to forge a new path for royals in the modern world where they will work to be financially independent and split their time between the U.K. and North America.

They will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness but will retain them, leaving the possibility that the couple might change their minds and return to their royal duties sometime in the future.

The Associated Press and Cortney Moore contributed to this report.