Meghan Markle gives brands a boost in paparazzi photos

Meghan Markle traded in the traditionally tailored wardrobe of a British royal for the contemporary casual vibe of a commoner as she settled into a less-formal life in Canada.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex and former actress rocked Lululemon pants, a beanie and some galoshes during a Monday walk in Victoria, the capital of British Columbia, all while carrying her son Archie in a 360 Omni carrier, according to the Daily Mail.

Her bundled-up look, encompassing a pair of $98 Lululemon Align leggings and Kamik's $160 Sienna boots, was a far cry away from when she dressed to the nines while performing her senior royal duties.

According to the outlet, Markle has been rocking the duck boots look since December 2016, saying they were her "go-to" foot apparel last winter in Toronto.

She also sported a $180 Ergo 360 Omni carrier for her son Archie, according to the outlet which reported the eight-month-old was dressed head to toe in a gray outfit from H&M.

Kamik and Ergobaby declined FOX Business’ request for comment. Lululemon Athletica and H&M did not respond at the time of publication.

By rocking these well-known brands, the former "Suits" actress, who also donned a navy zip-up and beanie, may potentially be on the path to becoming an influencer, an individual who has the power to affect the purchase decisions of others.

"Back in the day it was the style and clothes of Jackie Kennedy, said branding and marketing entrepreneur Tom Maoli, referring to the former first lady. "Meghan Markle will quickly become the same legendary draw for the companies that she wears on her feet and on her back."

And now that Markle is stepping away from her senior royal duties, Maoli said this "phenomenon will spread like wildfire."

"She is now considered a rebel and people who have the rebel breakout feeling will use her clothing and accessories to accomplish that feeling," he said. "I think the day is around the corner where you will see her actually signing influencer deals and get paid to wear certain clothing and products. Remember everyone wants to feel royal."

A few weeks ago, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, announced they were stepping back from their senior royal duties in an attempt to build a more peaceful life — one free of the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about Harry since he was born.

The couple is now planning to forge a new path for royals in the modern world where they will work to be financially independent and split their time between the U.K. and North America.

This new path may also mean that Markle will be able to continue rocking the more casual look that she sported before becoming a part of the royal family in May 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.