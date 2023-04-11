Mega Millions jackpot swells to $476M after no winner Tuesday night

No ticket matched all six numbers drawn In Tuesday night's $441 million Mega Millions drawing.

That means Friday night's jackpot will be worth $476 million, according to Megamillions.com.

The cash value will be $256 million.

The numbers drawn for Tuesday's game were: 31, 35, 53, 54, 55, plus the gold Mega Ball: 24 The Megaplier was 3X.

While nobody won the jackpot, there were two tickets that matched five numbers worth $1 million in Arizona and California.

There was also one ticket that matched five numbers plus the Megaplier worth $3 million in Florida.

On January 13, a $1.348 billion prize was won in Maine, the game’s second-highest prize ever.

It was followed in short order by a $20 million jackpot won in New York on January 17, then two jackpots won in Massachusetts – $33 million on January 24 and $31 million on January 31.

Mega Millions drawings are held on Tuesday and Friday.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.