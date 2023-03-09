Expand / Collapse search
Lottery

California Powerball winner purchases $22.5M Hollywood Hills mansion: reports

Three-story California mansion reportedly includes a movie theater and infinity pool

The winner of the record $2.04 billion-dollar Powerball jackpot has reportedly used his winnings to purchase a California mansion worth $22.5 million.

Edwin Castro, who did not appear at the press conference announcing his win, took home a $997.6 million lump sum – before taxes. 

Fewer than 30 days later, The Dirt reports he's now the owner of a luxe Hollywood Hills home, which is perched on the side of a cliff overlooking the valley. 

The 13,578-square-foot home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. 

The Hollywood Hills mansion

The Hollywood Hills mansion was reportedly built in 2022 by developer Roman James. (Fox 11 / Fox News)

Fox 11 reported that the modern property, which was listed by The Agency, had an initial asking price of $29.95 million.

The pool outside the $22.5 million-dollar home

The $22.5 million-dollar home features an infinity pool among other luxurious amenities.  (Fox 11 / Fox News)

Amenities in the three-story mansion include an outdoor kitchen, infinity pool, a cold plunge pool, a gym, a wine cellar, a movie theater and a sauna. 

People lined up to play Powerball lottery

People lined up to play Powerball lottery at a 7-Eleven store in Milpitas, California, Nov. 7, 2022.  (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The station said the home – built by developer Roman James last year – accounts for less than 3% of Castro's total winnings

Only four previous jackpots have exceeded $1 billion. 