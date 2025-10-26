Expand / Collapse search
Mega Millions jackpot surges to $714M

No tickets matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing, pushing cash value to $334.1M

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $714 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The prize in Friday’s drawing boasted an estimated prize of $680 million. The white balls were 11, 18, 31, 51 and 56. The gold Mega Ball was 24.

Though there were no big winners who matched all six numbers, there were 482,430 winning tickets across all lower prize tiers. The total nationwide winnings from Tuesday’s drawing totaled more than $11.7 million. 

The jackpot has been growing since June 27, when it was last won at $348 million.

Mega Millions lottery ticket

The Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $714 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing, remaining the ninth-largest prize in game history after no winners matched all six of the game's numbers. (Mike Segar, File / Reuters Photos)

The $714 million pot remains the ninth-largest prize in the game's history ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. The two highest jackpots ever for Mega Millions totaled $1.602 billion and $1.537 billion, which were won in 2023 and 2018, respectively.

The $714 million jackpot has an estimated cash value of $334.1 million, according to the lottery.

Mega Million lottery ticket

A person fills out a Mega Millions ticket in Redwood City, California, on Aug. 8, 2023. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via / Getty Images)

Mega Millions tickets are $5 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawing takes place Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

mega millions ticket

A cashier prints out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills, California, July 28, 2022. (Ringo Chiu/AFP via / Getty Images)

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 23, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290.5 million, according to Mega Millions.

Fox Business’ Matt Kazin contributed to this report.