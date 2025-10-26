Mega Millions jackpot surges to $714M

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $714 million after no tickets matched all six numbers in Friday night’s drawing.

The prize in Friday’s drawing boasted an estimated prize of $680 million. The white balls were 11, 18, 31, 51 and 56. The gold Mega Ball was 24.

Though there were no big winners who matched all six numbers, there were 482,430 winning tickets across all lower prize tiers. The total nationwide winnings from Tuesday’s drawing totaled more than $11.7 million.

The jackpot has been growing since June 27, when it was last won at $348 million.

The $714 million pot remains the ninth-largest prize in the game's history ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. The two highest jackpots ever for Mega Millions totaled $1.602 billion and $1.537 billion, which were won in 2023 and 2018, respectively.

The $714 million jackpot has an estimated cash value of $334.1 million, according to the lottery.

Mega Millions tickets are $5 each and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawing takes place Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 23, while the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290.5 million, according to Mega Millions.

