Mega Millions jackpot surges above $1B, but still not the biggest in U.S. history

If someone nabs the more than $1 billion Mega Millions lottery jackpot Friday, it will mark the fourth largest U.S. lottery prize in history. It will also mark the third-largest Mega Millions lottery jackpot.

The pot rose to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six winning numbers during Tuesday's drawing.

Friday's drawing will be the 30th drawing for the jackpot, which has grown exponentially since April 15. According to lottery officials, Mega Millions lottery jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates.

The odds of winning are exceptionally steep — about 1 in 302,575,350 according to lottery officials — though someone will eventually win.

To date, the largest lottery jackpot ever won was $1.586 billion. There were three winning tickets that split the Powerball prize in January 2016.

However, the largest Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.537 billion and was nabbed by a South Carolina resident in October 2018.

Here are the top ten largest U.S. lottery jackpots to date:

1. $1.586 billion: January 2016 - Powerball

2. $1.537 billion: October 2018 - Mega Millions

3. $1.050 billion: January 2021 - Mega Millions

4: $1.025 billion (est.): July 2022 - Mega Millions

5. $768.4 million: March 2019 - Powerball

6. $758.7 million: August 2017 - Powerball

7. $731.1 million: January 2021 - Powerball

8. $699.8 million: October 2021 - Powerball

9. $687.8 million: October 2018 - Powerball

10. $656.0 million - March 2012 – Mega Millions

Here are the top ten largest Mega Millions lottery jackpots to date:

1. $1.537 billion: October 2018

2. $1.050 billion: January 2021

3: $1.025 billion (est.): July 2022

4. $656.0 million: March 2012

5. $648.0 million: December 2013

6. $543.0 million: July 2018

7. $536.0 million: July 2016

8. $533.0 million: March 2018

9. $522.0 million: June 2019

10. $516.0 million: May 2021