Numbers drawn in $830 million Mega Millions jackpot

A six-digit winning combination for the Mega Millions jackpot was drawn on Tuesday, and is worth $830 million before taxes.

Tuesday's winning numbers are: 29-63-66-7-60 with Mega Ball number 15.

It is the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game's history. The largest was worth $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018. That ticket was sold in South Carolina. The second-largest total of $1.050 billion was won on Jan. 22, 2021, and was sold in Michigan.

Tuesday's winner is the fifth Mega Millions jackpot victor this year. The other four winning tickets were sold in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee.

The jackpot was worth so much because there has not been a winner in three months. The 28 consecutive drawings without anyone having a winning six-digit combination allowed the jackpot to continue to grow from its original starting point of $20 million in April.

The pre-tax $830 million prize will be paid in 30 annual payments. If the winner chooses the cash option, which most players select, they will be awarded $470.1 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and is overseen by state lottery officials.