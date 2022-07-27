Expand / Collapse search
Economy

Mega Millions jackpot swells to over $1B after no winner in massive $830M drawing

The cash option for the massive $1.02 billion Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $602.5 million

The Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn on Tuesday, but no one matched the winning six-digit combination. Now, the jackpot has increased to a whopping $1.02 billion.

The jackpot has become worth so much because no winner has been declared since April, when the prize started off at $20 million. There have now been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.

Tuesday evening's numbers were: 7-29-60-63-66 with Mega Ball number 15. The jackpot was worth $830 million when the numbers were drawn.

Lottery ticket vending machine

A lottery ticket vending machine sits a convenience store, July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, July 29, 2022 with a jackpot at $1.02 billion.  (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file / AP Newsroom)

The $1.02 billion is the value of the annuity option paid annually over 30 years. However, nearly every person who wins the prize selects the cash option, worth an estimated $602.5 million.

The odds of winning the Mega Million jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

Mega Millions in Illinois

A customer fills out a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a convenience store Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Northbrook, Ill. Lottery officials have raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $1.02 billion. ((AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) / AP Newsroom)

The new jackpot is the fourth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history.

Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday and conducted at 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta, Georgia. The next jackpot combination will be drawn on Friday.

mega millions tickets

Mega Millions is America's biggest jackpot game. It is held in 45 states. (iStock / iStock)

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and is overseen by state lottery officials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.