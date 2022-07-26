Mega Millions jackpot rises to $810M

The Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday jumped to an estimated $810 million, with a cash value of $470.1 million.

If won, it will be the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot prize in the game’s history.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, and was sold in South Carolina.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won to date this year, including in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee.

AS MEGA MILLIONS LOTTERY REACHES $790M, HERE'S HOW TO STAY SAFE AND SECURE IF YOU WIN

The drawing on July 22, produced 3,428,412 winning lottery tickets, including four with second-tier prizes.

Those four were located in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

For Delaware, New Jersey and New York, those tickets included the Megaplier, raising the prize from $1 million to $3 million.

105 additional winners received a third-tier prize of $10,000 or more.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million.

The jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 and are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In most jurisdictions, players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1.

Drawings are held each Tuesday and Friday and conducted at 11 p.m. ET in Atlanta.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Half of the proceeds from the sale of each Mega Millions ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold.

That money supports lottery beneficiaries and retailer commissions.