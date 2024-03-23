Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1B after no grand prize win

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $1.1 billion after no tickets matched the winning numbers in Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44 with a Mega ball of 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

While nobody won the estimated $977 million jackpot Friday night, five players — in California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas — matched all five white balls to win $1 million and one player in Virginia matched all five white balls and the Megaplier to win $3 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players will attempt to win the estimated $1.1 billion grand prize, which carries a cash option of $525.8 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

The current $1.1 billion jackpot is the fifth-largest prize ever offered by the game.