Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.1B after no grand prize win

FOX Business Flash top headlines for March 22

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $1.1 billion after no tickets matched the winning numbers in Friday night's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44 with a Mega ball of 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

While nobody won the estimated $977 million jackpot Friday night, five players — in California, Florida, Illinois, Nebraska and Texas — matched all five white balls to win $1 million and one player in Virginia matched all five white balls and the Megaplier to win $3 million.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT NOW SITS AT $977M AFTER NO TICKETS MATCH WINNING NUMBERS

Mega Million lottery ticket

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 3, 8, 31, 35 and 44 with a Mega ball of 16. The Megaplier was 3X. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players will attempt to win the estimated $1.1 billion grand prize, which carries a cash option of $525.8 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT REACHES $875M AFTER NOBODY WINS GRAND PRIZE

tickets from the lottery

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

The current $1.1 billion jackpot is the fifth-largest prize ever offered by the game.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.