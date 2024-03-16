Expand / Collapse search
Lottery
Published

Mega Millions jackpot reaches $875M after nobody wins grand prize

Friday's winning numbers were 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66 with a Mega ball of 6 and a 5X Megaplier

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at an estimated $875 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66 with a Mega ball of 6. The Megaplier was 5X.

Nobody won the $792 million grand prize Friday night, but one player in New York matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT GROWS TO $792M AFTER NO TICKETS MATCH WINNING NUMBERS

A pencil and Mega Millions lottery tickets

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday night were 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66 with a Mega ball of 6. The Megaplier was 5X. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players hope to win the $875 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $413.5 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

MEGA MILLIONS JACKPOT RISES TO $735M AFTER NO GRAND PRIZE WINNER

tickets from the lottery

One player in New York matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

The current $875 million jackpot is the sixth-largest prize ever offered by the game.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The deadline for purchasing a ticket is 9:45 p.m. on draw nights.