Mega Millions jackpot reaches $875M after nobody wins grand prize

The Mega Millions jackpot now sits at an estimated $875 million after no tickets matched the winning numbers during Friday's drawing.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were 13, 25, 50, 51 and 66 with a Mega ball of 6. The Megaplier was 5X.

Nobody won the $792 million grand prize Friday night, but one player in New York matched all five white balls to win the game's second-tier prize of $1 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Tuesday when players hope to win the $875 million grand prize, which carries a cash option of $413.5 million. Winners typically select the cash prize over the Mega Millions annuity paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the game.

The Mega Millions jackpot was last won on Dec. 8, when two winners in California matched all six numbers to take home the $395 million prize.

The record $1.602 billion jackpot was won in Florida on Aug. 8, 2023. That prize is the world’s largest lottery ever won on a single ticket.

The current $875 million jackpot is the sixth-largest prize ever offered by the game.